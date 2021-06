The COVID pandemic put travel on an immediate halt: Flights were canceled, borders were closed, and people were stuck inside. A year later, COVID case numbers are plummeting thanks to vaccinations, and people are eager to spread their wings again. But while you're looking online for the best travel deals, scammers are lying in wait, waiting to take advantage of your wanderlust. Experts are warning that one charge you might come across while booking a trip this year means you're being conned. Read on to find out which summer vacation scam you need to watch out for.