Owensboro, KY

Wanda Thomas Frey

The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Thomas Frey, 94, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 11, 1926 in Owensboro to the late Bailey and Daisy Abrams Thomas. She had worked for a brief period at General Electric and later took care of her husband, her home and five children. Wanda was a member of the former Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church where she taught the three-year-old Sunday School class. She enjoyed swimming and her ability to float effortlessly was the envy of all and was still swimming into her late 80’s. She loved taking trips with her family. She especially loved family gatherings. Wanda was a wonderful example of kindness, always willing to lend a helping hand, providing care to others and demonstrating the gift of hospitality. In her later years, she enjoyed watching the Andy Griffin TV show, music, bingo and coffee. Thank you Mom for being there for Dad, your kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for 94 loving years. She will be greatly missed.

www.owensborotimes.com
