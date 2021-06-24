Two juveniles charged after splash pad incident

Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass on June 15 after they reportedly tampered with the control on the splash pad at the county recreation department. According to the report, the director said the splash pad was closed to the public when two juvenile males removed the door to the control panel and accessed the water flow valves. The director said the door was supposed to be locked, but had not been on this occasion. She said the juveniles then began turning handles, which controlled the water to the splash pad turning it on. She said that if the handles were turned on too much the water pressure could cause injury to other juveniles who attended the park. No one was injured and it was determined that the splash pad control panel had not been damaged.