Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, GA

Two juveniles charged after splash pad incident

mainstreetnews.com
 5 days ago

Two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass on June 15 after they reportedly tampered with the control on the splash pad at the county recreation department. According to the report, the director said the splash pad was closed to the public when two juvenile males removed the door to the control panel and accessed the water flow valves. The director said the door was supposed to be locked, but had not been on this occasion. She said the juveniles then began turning handles, which controlled the water to the splash pad turning it on. She said that if the handles were turned on too much the water pressure could cause injury to other juveniles who attended the park. No one was injured and it was determined that the splash pad control panel had not been damaged.

www.mainstreetnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Comer, GA
County
Madison County, GA
Madison County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Juveniles#Guns#Dui#The Georgia State Patrol##Dodge#Bolo#Charger#Ford#Rogers Church Road#Hwy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State group, said...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...