Johnstown, PA

Area baseball roundup | Mill Rats fall on the road to Paints

By The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChillicothe 9, Johnstown 5: In Chillicothe, Ohio, a five-run sixth inning helped the Paints defeat the Mill Rats on Wednesday night. Isaac Bair and Kent Reeser (triple) each drove in two runs for Chillicothe (11-12), which tallied seven stolen bases. Alex Ludwick chipped in three stolen bases, two hits and two runs. Ryley Preece scored twice and stole two bases. Nathan Karaffa doubled, and Jake Silverstein stole two bases.

www.tribdem.com
