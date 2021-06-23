Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Shooting in Grand Junction Leaves One Injured

By Nate Wilde
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities have reported a shooting earlier today, Wednesday, June 23rd just after 10 a.m. in the Grand Junction suburb of Orchard Mesa.

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction Thief Impersonates Walmart Employee To Commit Crime

It never ceases to amaze me how low some people in Grand Junction will go. I am a person who believes that most people are decent human beings who are honest, and kind. However, the reality is, there are a lot of people in the world who don't care about anyone but themselves and they will lie, steal, and deceive just to benefit themselves and without any regard toward who they might be hurting.
Loveland, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Live Inside this 1906 Loveland Church for $750,000

Airbnb already offers several renovated churches for guests to stay in while visiting Colorado, and now, there's a rare opportunity for someone to actually move into one in Loveland. Check out the full listing for this home here. Live Inside this 1906 Loveland Church for $750,000. The Foundry in Loveland:...
Loveland, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Loveland’s Old St. Louis Natural Area Has Oddities

Loveland has four natural areas along the Big Thompson River as it flows through the town. One of which is the Old St. Louis Natural Area. I think what put this 37-acre natural area on my radar is when word went out that they'd closed off the Madison Avenue entry to it. I hadn't really heard of it until then. So, when word went out recently how they'd opened that entry again, I went to check it out.
Boulder, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Bear Struck And Killed On Highway Near Boulder

This is so sad and a very important reminder to all of us to be extra vigilant when it comes to never feeding bears and that whether in the wild or outside of your home if you're in bear country...properly disposing of your food. According to Fox 31, a bear...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Swears In 17 New Officers

Please make welcome 17 new officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The organization recently conducted a "pinning ceremony" signifying the new officers' commitment to protect and serve our natural resources. With that in mind, have you ever thought about becoming a CP&W officer? What's involved? Here's a little more info.
Larimer County, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Larimer County’s Most Wanted Caught By Loveland PD

Less than a week after being named Larimer County's Most Wanted, the Loveland Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Jeffrey Donald Kent Houseman. Arrest records from the Loveland Police Department indicate that Houseman, 25, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. on Monday (June 21) at North Lincoln Avenue and East Eisenhower Boulevard. He was booked at Loveland PD headquarters, transported to Medical Center of the Rockies for “withdrawals” and then taken to the Larimer County Jail in Fort Collins.