(Dylan Goodman has done an outstanding job as a Ruden Report photographer this year. As part of her senior internship, she continued a project we revived last year during the pandemic, Senior Portraits, with creative photos of some of the best athletes from the Class of 2021. Along with a forthcoming project by another intern, we started with a list of about 50 athletes, trying to get at least two from each school and an equal number of males and females. Because of end-of-the-year conflicts we were unable to get to everyone, but the attempt was made.