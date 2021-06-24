Narrow loss spoils game one for Bucks

The Nets season came to an end, as they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in overtime in Game 7, 115-111. Here are the takeaways... 1. The Nets trailed 82-81 at the start of the fourth quarter, and a couple of big threes from Blake Griffin and Joe Harris helped give them a three-point lead, and got it up to five with just under four minutes to go. The Bucks came back though, and had a four-point lead with 1:05 to go. Durant hit a midrange jumper to cut the deficit to two. Middleton missed the icing-on-the-cake three, but the Bucks again cost their own rebound. The Bucks couldn't get a shot off, and the Nets took over with six seconds to go. Of course, Kevin Durant tied the game on an insane shot with a second left, with his toe just barely touching the three-point line. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game-winner, which sent the game to overtime, tied at 109. Durant had 48 points - the most in any Game 7 ever - after regulation.