First Lincoln County Sports Club Open House/Raffle raises $11,000

The Lincoln Co Sports Club held their first Open House/Raffle on Sat., May 22. A variety of kids activities were offered such as the pellet gun shooting range and bait casting challenge. Vendors from nonprofits and charities were available to meet with guests and members. Several commercial vendors were present to sell items and sponsor raffles. Tours of the clubhouse, description of services, meetings and facilities were given for about 250 guests, culminating in a raffle of 87 prizes all valued at over $75 each. Funds generated will support the two $2,000 scholarships given to Merrill Area Public Schools and Tomahawk Area Schools graduates in the field of Natural Resources. Over $11,000 was raised which will also help fund club activities and expenses throughout the year.