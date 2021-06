Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku will resume their domestic rivalry on the international stage on Sunday as supporters of Portugal and in-form Belgium face each other in the biggest draw of the last 16 of Euro 2020. Ronaldo is the top scorer in the world. ‘Euro after scoring five times in the group stage while Lukaku, who is in the shape of a life, hides behind the Portugal captain with three goals. Juventus forward Ronaldo is also just one goal away from breaking Ali Daei’s record 109 international goals, which he equaled with a brace against France in the Champions League’s final Group F game. ‘Europe.