I've come to love plug-in hybrids for how they ease you into electric car ownership. In the case of this 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, I can decide when to use its 24 miles of all-electric range, but I still have the peace of mind of an internal combustion engine to keep me chugging on long trips. PHEVs really do make going electric easy. Unfortunately, this Mitsubishi is not a plug-in I'd recommend.