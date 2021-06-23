Newly constructed Evelyn Gandy interchange overpass open
The newly constructed overpass on Highway 42 over Interstate 59 in Forrest County opened on Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation announced. This work is part of an ongoing $24.2 million project to restructure the Evelyn Gandy Interchange to relieve congestion and increase driver safety. Once traffic shifts to the new overpass, the old one will be demolished. Crews will also continue work on the northeast ramp and southbound I-59 loop ramp. Work on high-mast roadway lighting is moving forward.www.leader-call.com