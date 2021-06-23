Two Class of ‘98 Seton Hall Alumni Launch Consulting and Management Business to Support Companies in Clinical Trial Industry

Todd Rutishauser '98 and Paul J. Podesla '98 met each other at the age of four years old. Rutishauser and Podesla grew up together in Scotch Plains before both of their families moved to Branchburg, NJ where they attended Immaculata High School before finding their way to Seton Hall University. The two alums expressed that their decision to attend Seton Hall was inspired from the pride and Seton Hall spirit shown by Podesla's late father, Paul M. Podesla '67.