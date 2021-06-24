The Evolution of Vision AI and The Company Seeing It Into The Future

EVE Cortex utilizes neural networks and synthetic data to learn in hours rather than months for powerful self-service applications. TechSee, the market leader in Computer Vision solutions for customer service, announced the launch of EVE Wonder, the company’s next-generation artificial intelligence platform (AI) that teaches itself to recognize thousands of products, models, parts, and components by ingesting only a handful of data points. EVE Cortex utilizes a combination of patented AI neural networks and synthetic data to train itself in a matter of hours, making it the first truly scalable, interactive augmented reality (AR) self-service platform for widespread use across dozens of consumer and enterprise applications. Here’s how EVE Cortex works.