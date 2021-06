Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has solidified himself as a trail blazer in the world of sports — becoming the first active openly gay player in NFL history. Finally “comfortable enough to get it off his chest” on Monday afternoon, Nassib bravely posted his first coming-out message to the public on Instagram. He also added that he would donate $100,000 to the Trevor Project, an organization committed to providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to members of the LGBTQ+ community.