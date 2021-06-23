Powers to the kids

Powers Fire and Rescue hosted a fire safety program at the Children's Depot on Lower Myrick Road this month. Powers volunteer firefighters Cody Gieger, Larry Sappington and D.L. Gieger Jr. put on the program and taught children the basics of fire safety. All the children learned about stop, drop and roll, don’t play with cigarette lighters and matches and to never be afraid of firefighters in their fire suits because they are there to help them get to safety during a fire emergency. Each child was issued an official junior firefighter badge and a bright red plastic fire helmet.