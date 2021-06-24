Cancel
Rochester, MN

Another Rochester Man Sentenced For 2019 Drug Bust

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 6 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking conviction stemming from a 2019 drug bust in Rochester. 34-year-old Jason Edward Hoffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in August of last year. A news release from the Acting US Attorney for Minnesota says Hoffman served as a sub-distributor and provided distribution logistics for methamphetamine that was supplied to him by another Rochester man, John Willis Netherton.

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

