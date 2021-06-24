Watch: Vanderbilt had the craziest walkoff win you’ll ever see in College World Series vs. Stanford
The Vanderbilt Commodores are moving on in the College World Series after eliminating the Stanford Cardinal in absurd fashion. Stanford’s time in the 2021 College World Series is coming to a close after a bizarre ending to the elimination game between the Cardinal and the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Cardinal absolutely collapsed during the bottom of the 9th inning, allowing Vanderbilt to complete a comeback and advance on to face North Carolina State.fansided.com