Watch: Vanderbilt had the craziest walkoff win you’ll ever see in College World Series vs. Stanford

By Ethan Lee
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vanderbilt Commodores are moving on in the College World Series after eliminating the Stanford Cardinal in absurd fashion. Stanford’s time in the 2021 College World Series is coming to a close after a bizarre ending to the elimination game between the Cardinal and the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Cardinal absolutely collapsed during the bottom of the 9th inning, allowing Vanderbilt to complete a comeback and advance on to face North Carolina State.

ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

