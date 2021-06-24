Cancel
Music

28 Years Ago: Brooks & Dunn’s ‘Brand New Man’ Goes Triple Platinum

By The Boot Staff
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Twenty-eight years ago today (June 23, 1993) was a record-breaking day for Brooks & Dunn -- and for country music. It was on that date that B&D's debut album, Brand New Man, was certified triple platinum, making them the first country music duo to sell 3 million copies of an album.

KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota.

