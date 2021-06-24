3426 Ellwood Ave, Richmond City, VA 23221

Immaculately maintained & updated Museum District home! Stunning brick two-story is full of character, inside & out! As you approach, you will note the lovely landscaping, complete with micro sprinkler system on timers. Front porch beckons you to hang out under the bead board ceiling. Foyer features a stately staircase to the second level & your first peek at all of the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the first two levels. Note the gas log insert in the Living Room & stunning windows and molding work in the Dining Room. The completely remodeled kitchen (2014) features Crystal cabinets & Cambria Quartz counters with edge detailing. Appliance garage, pull-out pantry, stainless appliances, and so much more! Upstairs find all three bedrooms & the bath with custom clawfoot tub. Laundry shoot to the basement! Enjoy unwinding in the basement — exposed beams; custom laundry & wet bar area, and custom bath, both complete with upgraded cabinetry & marble. Courtyard style backyard with Thermory wood back porch & deck! Additional details: copper porch roofs & gutters/downspouts add to the character! Walk to everything! Too many details to mention! Come see it today!