College athletes make big sacrifices for their schools. The NCAA needs to repay the favor.
Maryland men's lacrosse fans during the NCAA championship game on May 31, 2021. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. On Monday, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled the NCAA could not restrict universities from granting education-related benefits to its college athletes. While this is a momentous event in college sports history, the fight is far from over.dbknews.com