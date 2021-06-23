College athletes make big sacrifices for their schools. The NCAA needs to repay the favor.

The NCAA just lost at the highest level, and college athletes nationwide just won. The issue of compensation, business competition and fairness for athletes in college athletics has been in the news a lot lately. Several states have passed laws granting college athletes the rights to their own “name, image and likeness.” In Missouri, lawmakers passed a bill that awaits Gov. Mike Parson’s signature or veto. If signed, it takes effect Aug. 28. Similar bills in five other states go into effect July 1. A federal bill on the same issue is in the works.