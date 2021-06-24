Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Harry Fabick, chairman of Fabick Cat, dies at 76

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS — Harry Fabick, who helped build the John Fabick Tractor Co. into Fenton-based Fabick Cat and later reach revenue of $1 billion, died Saturday. He was 76. In 1967, Harry Fabick, at the age of 22, started working at Fabick Cat, the heavy equipment dealership his grandfather John Fabick founded in 1917. Harry Fabick served in parts, service and administrative roles before being named general line salesman, according to a release. In 1971, he was named vice president of marketing.

