Harry Fabick, chairman of Fabick Cat, dies at 76

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations statewide will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID-19. Rodney Heard died June 15. He had been with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 22 years. He started in 1999 and most recently worked in Support Services, which provides help to the entire department across the city. Heard was 56 years old.