Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Karate, one of five new sports in the Tokyo Olympic Games

By TownLift // Michele Roepke
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mr40K_0adgwYSs00

PARK CITY, Utah. — Today is June 23, on July 23 the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Olympic Games begins in Tokyo. Thus the countdown is on for the debut of five new sports on the world stage. One of those sports is karate and the others are skateboarding , baseball/softball, sport climbing, and surfing. The sport additions were announced by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach on  August 3, 2016.

Bach said, “We want to take sport to the youth. With the many options that young people have, we cannot expect any more that they will come automatically to us. We have to go to them.”

“The IOC plans call for staging the skateboarding and sports climbing events in temporary venues installed in urban settings, marking a historic step in bringing the Games to young people and reflecting the trend of urbanization of sport. The additional sports in Tokyo will not impact the athlete or event quotas of existing Olympic sports or be binding on future host cities. The IOC considered a variety of factors when assessing the proposal, including the impact on gender equality, the youth appeal of the sports, and the legacy value of adding them to the Tokyo Games,” The IOC said in a statement.

The statement continued, “The inclusion of the new sports will add 18 events and 474 athletes, with equal numbers of women and men for all sports except baseball/softball, which will have the same number of teams but different player totals, because softball teams have 15 players whilst baseball teams have 24. Tokyo 2020 will rely heavily on existing and temporary venues to stage the competitions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoBGo_0adgwYSs00
Cooper Luckan placing 1st in Forms and 2nd in nunchucks. Photo: Megan Luckan (Facebook)

Karate is new to the Olympic Games and Parkite Cooper Luckan is new to Karate. Luckan, 14, competed in his first karate tournament two weeks ago. placing 1st in forms and 2nd in nunchucks. He had only taken up nunchucks three weeks prior to competition day. Luckan started karate after feeling a strong draw to the discipline, philosophy, and strength that comes with it. He trains three days per week. “His favorite thing about karate is that everyone wants you to improve. When he attended the tournament all the students from all the dojos were cheering one another on. The support is amazing,” said his mom, Megan Luckan. Cooper, who is excited to watch the karate during the Olympic Games, has been inspired by the athletes who’ll represent Team USA in Tokyo to pursue becoming a black belt.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
0
Followers
886
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Sports#Youth Olympic Games#Tokyo#Combat#Ioc#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsscoopnest.com

gwen berry removed olympics

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?. New Zealand at the Summer Olympics, from our worst haul to our best: Part 2. "We don’t need any more activist athletes." Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team after she turned away from the flag as the national anthem played at the end of the U.S. track and field qualification trials.
Tennis100percentfedup.com

Serena Williams Bails Out on ‘Woke’ Tokyo Olympics As ‘Activist’ Olympian Gwen Berry Turns Back on American Flag

The Olympics isn’t looking too promising this time around. Athletes are bailing out because of the covid restrictions, and activist athletes are all about protesting. Tennis champ Serena Williams just announced she will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she refused to say why, she previously said covid restrictions would prohibit her from seeing her daughter. Are there more athletes who will drop out because of the covid restrictions put on them in Tokyo?
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Insane Slow-Motion Video Of Simone Biles Is Going Viral

Another day, more history made for Simone Biles. The 24-year-old United States gymnastics star won her seventh national championship on Sunday. Biles won her seventh U.S. gymnastics championship this weekend ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Games, where she will look to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around gold medals.
SportsNBC New York

Three-Time Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings Misses Out on Tokyo Olympics

After several months spent pushing hard with her new volleyball partner, three-time Olympic Gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings has missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. "The journey to becoming is hard, whether you're talking about your country or ourselves, or being a mommy or an athlete," the beach...
Sportsbbcgossip.com

Track Star Sha’Carri Richardson Trends On Social Media After Officially Qualifying For The 2021 U.S. Olympic Team

Roommates, the 2021 Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away and the Olympic trials for several sports are currently underway—and track star Sha’Carri Richardson just proved that she is the one to beat after officially qualifying for her very first Olympic Games. Within minutes, Sha’Carri Richardson was trending on social media and track fans couldn’t help but show her some serious love for her stunning performance during the track and field Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
UPI News

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal given 5-year sanction

June 4 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist Brianna McNeal was slapped with a five-year sanction by the Athletics Integrity Unit's Disciplinary Tribunal Friday for violating anti-doping rules, which would keep her out of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. McNeal, the defending 110-meter hurdle Olympic...
Saint Louis, MONBC26

Key storylines to follow at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday in St. Louis. At the end of the day on Saturday for the men and Sunday for the women, the four-person squads for the Tokyo team event will be named, as well as an additional specialist on each side. The top two finishers in the all-around competition automatically qualify for Tokyo for the women -- and for the men, too, provided the runner-up finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses. The third and fourth team members will be selected by committee.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Olympic Staff, Volunteers Vaccinated As Tokyo Games Near

Thousands of Olympic volunteers and officials began receiving vaccines in Tokyo on Friday, five weeks before the Games, as experts warned it would be safest to hold the event without fans. With just over a month until the July 23 opening ceremony, organisers are in the home stretch and scrambling...
Worldhorseandrideruk.com

Nominated entries for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games announced

Charlotte Dujardin and Mount St John Freestyle © FEI / Liz Gregg. British Equestrian and the British Dressage selectors have confirmed the dressage nominations for Tokyo 2020. The nine dressage combinations, plus three reserves, have been submitted to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) as Team GBR’s nominated entries for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Combat Sportskyma.com

Countdown to Tokyo: Karate

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Karate is making its Olympic debut at the 2021 Tokyo games but it may not be the karate you are used to seeing. According to Sakura Kokumai, there are two very different disciplines when it comes to the new Olympic game: Kumite and Kata. Kumite...
SportsBleacher Report

Simone Biles Wanted to 'Hit Back at the Haters' With GOAT Leotard

When Simone Biles included a bedazzled goat as part of her leotard for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, she was looking to carry a larger message. Biles said in an interview with Marie Claire that she wanted to "hit back at the haters." She added that she wanted to show younger athletes that it's OK to embrace one's own greatness:
Sportsfloridagators.com

Alfonso Mestre Qualifies For The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

GAINSEVILLE, Fla. – Alfonso Mestre qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will be representing Venezuela. Mestre crushed the minimum qualification time for Tokyo in the 800 with a time of 7:50.81. The minimum qualification time to qualify for Tokyo was 7:54.31. "This is what I have trained for all...
SportsNBC Sports

USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials: 2021 Results for Tokyo

The U.S. Gymnastics Trials were headlined by the usual stars, but a handful of other gymnasts forced their way into the conversation. Simone Biles remains the star of Team USA, while young stars Suni Lee, Brody Malone and more will be making their Olympic debuts in Tokyo. Here’s a look...