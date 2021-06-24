Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

By ZEN SOO Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Across Hong Kong, people lined up early Thursday to buy the last print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper. By 8:30 a.m., Apply Daily's final edition of 1 million copies was sold out across most of the city's newsstands. The newspaper said it would cease operations after police froze $2.3 million in assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security — another sign Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

www.thederrick.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Hong Kong#Apple Daily#Ap#Apply Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

All-out attack by China on Hong Kong media

Hong Kong, June 27 (ANI): The recent shutdown of the 26-year-old Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has signalled an all-out Chinese attack against media and free speech in the region, as the government has already announced that it would tighten rules about accrediting journalists and restrict access to "trusted media".
EconomyThe Guardian

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily, symbol of pro-democracy movement, to close

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, will shut down online at midnight on Wednesday and print its final edition on Thursday, in a move observers fear signals the death knell for press freedom in the territory. The paper and its activist founder, Jimmy Lai, had become symbols of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily editorial writer arrested at airport

A writer at the now-defunct Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily was arrested at the airport on Sunday while attempting to leave the city, according to local media reports. Editorial writer Fung Wai-kong was arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security, according to local newspaper the South...
Marketsdailymagazine.news

Editor of shuttered Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper arrested

The former managing editor of the English edition of Apple Daily, Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper, was arrested at the Hong Kong airport on charges of collusion, Bloomberg reports. Why it matters: Apple Daily shuttered last week following the freezing of its assets under China's national security law. Stay on...
EconomyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Chinese Regulatory Crackdown Forces BTCChina Out of Business

The recent decision from BTC China comes amid the forced regulatory action from Chinese authorities to root out crypto businesses from the country. One of the longest-running and the first Bitcoin and crypto exchanges in China has announced closure following the recent crackdown from Beijing. Last Thursday, June 24, BTCChina announced that it has ‘completely exited from bitcoin-related business’.
ChinaPosted by
Axios

Beijing's national security law takes a toll in Hong Kong

One year after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong, the city's once-lauded political freedoms have been dramatically curtailed, leaving residents to cope with their home's authoritarian transformation. Why it matters: By asserting total political control over one of the world's top financial hubs, the Chinese Communist...
Chinafundingnewsasia.com

Chinese media doesn’t hold the powerful accountable

Hong Kong, June 25 (ANI): Since its revolutionary days, China’s ruling Communist Party (CCP) has viewed military and propaganda — or “the barrel of the gun and the shaft of the pen” as described by former Chairman Mao Zedong — as the two most important tools for its ascent to and hold on power.
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump lawyer admits it: Charges coming soon

The New York DA is preparing to charge the Trump Organization as soon as this week. There are several signs the case will begin with narrow financial charges about tax evasion and benefits, but no charges against Donald Trump himself. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber discusses the Trump Organization’s response to the news indictments are coming and how these charges will affect the case.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia and China Are Freaked Out by Directed Energy Weapons

The concept of a “directed-energy weapon” is one that was conceived by science fiction writers such as H. G. Wells and Jules Verne, but it was in the 1930s that British Air Ministry considered whether a “death ray”-type weapon could be developed. Work was undertaken by Robert Watson-Watt of the Radio Research Station, and while he and colleague Arnold Wilkins concluded such a project wasn’t feasible it did result in the development of radar.