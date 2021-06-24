Nuvance plans ‘largest Norwalk Hospital expansion in its history’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Harbor seals living it up in new Maritime Aquarium habitat. Library offers summer reading challenge for adults. The five harbor seals that have lived at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk for decades now luxuriate in “Pinniped Cove,” the Aquarium’s brand new 160,000 gallon 22-foot-deep habitat that is eight times the size of the seals’ previous abode. Named for the scientific grouping pinnipedia that includes all seals, sea lions and walruses, the colossal two-story, fully indoor exhibit offers a three-sided two-level view: underwater on the first floor, and above the surface on the second floor.