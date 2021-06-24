Cancel
Norwalk, CT

Nuvance plans ‘largest Norwalk Hospital expansion in its history’

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 5 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Hospital is pursuing a major expansion project, Nuvance Health said in a news release. A seven-story pavilion on the southeast corner of the campus, founded in 1893, would replace the Community Pavilion built in 1953 and the Tracey Pavilion built in 1918 if the plans come to fruition, Nuvance said. “The new patient tower will modernize inpatient care and feature an even more comfortable, soothing environment for all.”

