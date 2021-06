You may have a lot of things at home that require power, but the problem always comes down to one thing: outlets. That's why you should always be using a good power strip at every outlet. Not only will a power strip give you additional outlets to charge your electronics and other appliances, but sometimes they even give you bonus USB ports, eliminating the need to plug in an adapter for things like your iPhone or iPad. If you're in the market for more power strips for the house, then you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Anker PowerPort Power Strip with USB — I have one of these in my bedroom and will definitely be picking up more this Prime Day!