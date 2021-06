This year, Xiaomi introduced Mi 11 smartphone series carrying different models with varied specifications and features. The company went a step ahead with the launch of a new variant of the Mi 11 series – Mi 11i Global. It houses several new advancements. The new smartphone is launched to attract a set of different users in the international market. However, it is now on sale via Giztop for the starting price of $529. The interested users can grab it in two different color options of Silver and Black.