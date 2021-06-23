Nvidia and Bethesda's new bundle gets you a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at MSRP and a few other goodies, but only 300 people can buy it

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day - and adjacent sales - there are some fabulous offerings that really do class as proper RTX 30-series PC or laptop deals. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, you will be among the many, many of us who are struggling to find stock. Thus, currently, the best way to get the high-end graphics cards is to go pre-built, and this is a great time to do that because there are some serious discounts floating around.