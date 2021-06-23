Nvidia and Bethesda's new bundle gets you a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at MSRP and a few other goodies, but only 300 people can buy it
Three hundred lucky gamers will be able to play Doom Eternal in all of its ray-traced glory thanks to the Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle. It costs US$1,450 and gets you a copy of the game, a graphics card and a host of other goodies. Unfortunately, only people based in North America, Europe and Australia can participate in the raffle.www.notebookcheck.net