Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nvidia and Bethesda's new bundle gets you a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti at MSRP and a few other goodies, but only 300 people can buy it

By Anil Ganti
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree hundred lucky gamers will be able to play Doom Eternal in all of its ray-traced glory thanks to the Doom Eternal GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Demon Slayer Bundle. It costs US$1,450 and gets you a copy of the game, a graphics card and a host of other goodies. Unfortunately, only people based in North America, Europe and Australia can participate in the raffle.

www.notebookcheck.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Msrp#Geforce#Nvidia Dlss#Bethesda Store#The Doom#North American#Bethesda Gear#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
RTX
News Break
Credit Cards
Related
Computersxda-developers

NVIDIA’s Shield TV is the latest to get Android TV’s new Discover feature

Earlier in February, Google rolled out a new UI refresh for the Android TV homescreen. The revamped homescreen experience looks a lot like what you get on the Chromecast with Google TV, with the main addition being a new Discover tab. This new revamp has slowly been rolling out to compatible Android TVs over the past couple of months. It landed on Android TV-powered Sony Bravia TVs back in April. Now it’s finally coming to NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV.
Video GamesAndroid Headlines

Here's All The New Games Joining GeForce NOW This Week

NVIDIA has a new crop of games coming to GeForce NOW as of today, including Humankind and a couple of other really popular titles. For this week, there are a total of 10 new GeForce NOW games. Which brings the overall amount of newly added titles for the month of June to 36. NVIDIA added 13 last week and 13 the week before.
ComputersTechRadar

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super review

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super is a more powerful graphics card than its predecessor, but the performance increase isn't enough to blow your mind. Still, it may convince people with older models to jump into the modern age of graphics cards.
TV ShowsIGN

Here’s Every Game You Can Play With Nvidia RTX On

Nvidia has revealed the complete list of the 130+ games and applications that now support RTX technologies, like ray tracing, DLSS, or advanced AI. According to Nvidia, the list of games and applications is up to date as of May 31, and includes the new slate of games getting RTX features that were unveiled during the company's Computex keynote.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

The best Prime Day gaming PC deal packs RTX 3080 Ti power — and it's not at Amazon

Good luck finding a current-gen GPU on your own, even on Prime Day. High-end graphics cards are very hard to find, especially those from Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 30-series. Your best bet is to buy a pre-built gaming rig, and they don't get much better than this drool-worthy Skytech desktop, which sports a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU clocking at 3.7GHz, 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Want an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti on Prime Day? These gaming PCs could net you one

As expected, we've not seen any Prime Day deals for the Nvidia GeForce 3080Ti on its own, but we have seen it in several gaming PCs. As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, you're likely going to see plenty of incredible deals for gaming laptops, gaming PCs, and even PC components, but even with some hefty discounts, these can be incredibly expensive investments.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Colorful Launches Limited Edition GeForce RTX 3090

Colorful has officially introduced its top-of-the-range iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan graphics card, which it teased last week. The graphics card features a striking look and a high-performance hybrid cooling system. While out-of-box the card features rather moderate clocks, its sophisticated voltage regulator module (VRM) and cooler almost guarantee high overclocking potential with excellent stability. Only 1,000 of such boards will be made, each will be priced at nearly $5,000.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Thorough Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti testing in Unreal Engine shows it to be more of a hot and loud brass RTX 3090 than a cool and quiet titanium RTX 3080

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti aims to fill the considerable gap between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. Pricewise, it is closer to the latter card at US$1,199 MSRP (3080: US$699; 3090: US$1,499) but in terms of VRAM amount it is much nearer to the non “titanium” variant with 12 GB to offer users (3080: 10 GB; 3090: 24 GB). Puget Systems has put the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti through a battery of Unreal Engine 4.26 tests, and while it produced favorable performance results as a whole, there were concerns about its heat and noise emissions and its stability.
ComputersDigital Trends

As prices begin to normalize, here’s where to buy an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU

Most PC builders know that getting one of the best graphics cards has been close to impossible over the past year. Although the causes behind the shortage are still present, rumors say that the situation might be improving. Is it possible to buy a brand-new Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card right now? We did some research to prove whether that theory is true.
Video Gamestechworm.net

Colorful Releases iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN For $4,999

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leader in the motherboard manufacturing industry, on Friday unveiled the limited edition of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card – the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN on its Bilibili Channel. Colorful calls the iGame GeForce RTX 3090 KUDAN a “Masterpiece” that features an “artistic...
ComputersPosted by
GamesRadar+

Get an Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card into your life now with these Alienware gaming laptop deals

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day - and adjacent sales - there are some fabulous offerings that really do class as proper RTX 30-series PC or laptop deals. If you're looking to get your hands on a new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card, you will be among the many, many of us who are struggling to find stock. Thus, currently, the best way to get the high-end graphics cards is to go pre-built, and this is a great time to do that because there are some serious discounts floating around.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Doom Eternal bundle gives you a fighting chance to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU

If you’re mulling the prospect of splashing a huge chunk of cash on the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, your first challenge, of course, is to find one on sale. However, the good news is that Nvidia and Bethesda have teamed up with a promo that could help you snag one of these new GPUs, as it’s offering no less than 300 of these Ampere monsters as part of a bundle purchase, with lucky buyers from the US and Europe picked out in a raffle.
Computersgadgetsin.com

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Razer has released a new Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop. With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, it delivers a fluid gaming experience with stunning graphics. Razer Blade 14 measures ‎8.66 x 12.59 x 0.66 inches and weighs ‎3.92 pounds. As shown I the images, the laptop delivers a similar appearance design with Razer Blade 15, but the more compact and lighter design makes it easier to carry around. Meanwhile, the anodized aluminum casing delivers a durable construction with a premium feel.
Computerswindowscentral.com

You can still get an RTX 3060 on Prime Day with this ABS Master pre-built deal

It hasn't been a good year for those trying to upgrade their PC. Looking at the best Prime Day PC parts deals shows a serious lack of graphics card deals, and indeed you'll be hard-pressed to find any GPUs for sale, discounted or not. But that doesn't mean you're totally out of luck, as Newegg's Prime Day event equivalent has an ABS Master pre-built gaming PC with NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU on sale.