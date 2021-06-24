Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct
RUSK Co., Wis. (WEAU) - The Flambeau School Board President and District Administrator are facing felony misconduct charges in Rusk Co. School Board President Julie Hauser faces two felony misconduct charges, while District Administrator Erica Schley faces one felony misconduct charge. She’s also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her husband, Jeffrey Schley is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.www.weau.com