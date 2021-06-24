Cancel
Rusk County, WI

Flambeau School District officials charged with felony misconduct

By Max Cotton
WEAU-TV 13
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSK Co., Wis. (WEAU) - The Flambeau School Board President and District Administrator are facing felony misconduct charges in Rusk Co. School Board President Julie Hauser faces two felony misconduct charges, while District Administrator Erica Schley faces one felony misconduct charge. She’s also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Her husband, Jeffrey Schley is also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

