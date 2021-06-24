AOC Agon AG274QXM: A 27-inch 1440p mini-LED monitor with a 170 Hz refresh rate and excellent colour accuracy

If a traditional ultrawide monitor is just not enough for you then perhaps AOC’s AGON AG493UCX 49″ display will satisfy your penchant for pixels. With an aspect ratio of 32:9 and 108ppi you will find that the display caps at 120Hz, making use of Freesync Pro Premium to prevent tearing in games that your GPU struggles to display on this mighty VA monitor. The video inputs include a pair of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, with a USB-C that also carries a DisplayPort signal. There is also an upstream USB port along with three outputs which allow the display to act as a KVM thanks to the included hardware. You can also plug in a headset to the 3.5mm audio jack, or you could enable the built in 5W speakers.