AOC Agon AG274QXM: A 27-inch 1440p mini-LED monitor with a 170 Hz refresh rate and excellent colour accuracy

Keep up with the competition using the Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor. This gaming display has a fast 360 Hz refresh rate with a 0.3 ms GtG response. And, at 24.5 inches, this eSports monitor sits right in your field of vision while the ZeroFrame design lets you play without any distracting bezels. What’s more, the NVIDIA G-SYNC technology provides smooth, tear-free immersion during every game. Even cooler, NVIDIA’S Reflex Latency Analyzer measures exactly how long it takes for your clicks to translate to on-screen movements. What’s more, the DisplayHDR 400 lets you enjoy a wide color gamut and beautiful accuracy. Additionally, the Acer Predator X25 features ergonomic tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Moreover, with 5 USB ports, there’s a connection for pretty much anything. Finally, with the latest vision care technology, you can stare at those color-rich landscapes for as long as you choose.