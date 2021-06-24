Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AOC Agon AG274QXM: A 27-inch 1440p mini-LED monitor with a 170 Hz refresh rate and excellent colour accuracy

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AOC Agon AG274QXM is a comparatively versatile monitor, albeit one with a focus on gaming. AOC has equipped the 27-inch monitor with a mini-LED panel, which is, undoubtedly, one of its highlights. Accordingly, The AOC Agon AG274QXM should deliver an excellent contrast ratio and is rated for up to 1,000:1 in this regard.

www.notebookcheck.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1440p#Delta E#Freesync#Hdr#Hdmi#Ntsc#Displayport Alt Mode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
AMD
Country
China
Related
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

Get one of the best 1440p 144Hz monitors for just $340 today

If you're in the market for a mid-range gaming monitor and you happen to be in the US of A, then this deal is for you. The Asus Tuf Gaming VG27AQ is one of the best 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors on the market, and it's been heavily discounted at Newegg today.
ElectronicsPC Perspective

The AOC AGON AG493UCX, When Only 32:9 Will Do

If a traditional ultrawide monitor is just not enough for you then perhaps AOC’s AGON AG493UCX 49″ display will satisfy your penchant for pixels. With an aspect ratio of 32:9 and 108ppi you will find that the display caps at 120Hz, making use of Freesync Pro Premium to prevent tearing in games that your GPU struggles to display on this mighty VA monitor. The video inputs include a pair of HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, with a USB-C that also carries a DisplayPort signal. There is also an upstream USB port along with three outputs which allow the display to act as a KVM thanks to the included hardware. You can also plug in a headset to the 3.5mm audio jack, or you could enable the built in 5W speakers.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor offers a 165Hz refresh rate

Razer has a new gaming monitor that serious gamers will appreciate. The display is called the Raptor 27, and it’s been updated to be faster than ever with up to 165-hertz refresh rate, and its THX Certified for visual clarity. Razer says it’s the first THX-certified 27-inch QHD IPS monitor with a 165-hertz refresh rate and optional VESA mounting adapter.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor has a 350 Hz refresh rate with a 0.3 ms GtG response

Keep up with the competition using the Acer Predator X25 gaming monitor. This gaming display has a fast 360 Hz refresh rate with a 0.3 ms GtG response. And, at 24.5 inches, this eSports monitor sits right in your field of vision while the ZeroFrame design lets you play without any distracting bezels. What’s more, the NVIDIA G-SYNC technology provides smooth, tear-free immersion during every game. Even cooler, NVIDIA’S Reflex Latency Analyzer measures exactly how long it takes for your clicks to translate to on-screen movements. What’s more, the DisplayHDR 400 lets you enjoy a wide color gamut and beautiful accuracy. Additionally, the Acer Predator X25 features ergonomic tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Moreover, with 5 USB ports, there’s a connection for pretty much anything. Finally, with the latest vision care technology, you can stare at those color-rich landscapes for as long as you choose.
ElectronicsFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

LCD vs. LED monitor: Which is better?

Laptops have taken over desktops as the primary computer choice for most consumers, but their screens are generally mediocre at best. If you use your laptop for basic tasks, you’ll get along just fine with the default screen, but if you’re a gamer or like to stream movies from your home computer, then investing in a monitor will help elevate your experience.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Save $100 and get gaming with LG's 32-inch UltraGear 1440p monitor

Prime Day belongs to Amazon, and you can bet you're going to find some amazing deals on PC parts and peripherals throughout the event. However, Amazon isn't the only retailer going all out right now. Walmart is also getting in on the savings, and you can get LG's 32-inch UltraGear gaming monitor for just $249.99 there. No one else can match this price, including Amazon. It's also $100 off what Walmart normally offers it for, so grab it while you can before the price goes back up.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Grab a 27-Inch LG Monitor With 144Hz for Only $200

A 144 Hz refresh rate, a flavor or two of Adaptive-Sync and a decent size shouldn’t be too much to ask for in a gaming monitor these days, right? If you’re happy with a 1080p gaming monitor with quality specs from a reliable brand, the LG 27GL650F-B UltraGear may have the best gaming monitor deal for you. Thanks to Prime Day, it’s now on sale for $200, its lowest price yet.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Samsung adds four high refresh monitors to its Odyssey line

What just happened? Samsung is adding to its impressive Odyssey gaming monitor lineup with four new models that feature high refresh rates, up to 4K resolutions, and FreeSync support. The flat panel displays range in size from 24 inches to 28 inches. We’re big fans of Samsung’s Odyssey line, awarding...
Electronicsgeekdad.com

AOC C32G2ZE Gaming Monitor Review

AOC brings, along with their recent amazing gaming peripherals, a new gaming monitor that may blow your mind with the AOC C32G2ZE. I have recently reviewed several new and fabulous gaming accessories from AOC, like the AOC GK500 -Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, AGON AGM700 Gaming Mouse, AMM700 Mousepad, and the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard, each of which offered great performance and were as solid as granite.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Dell's 27-inch, 165 Hz HDR Gaming Monitor Now $379

Dell's S2721DGF is a truly impressive gaming monitor that has just about everything you could want for an affordable, high-refresh rate display. The 165 Hz, 27-inch screen has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, HDR10 support, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility and brightness up to 400 nits. In our review of the...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Get a 27-Inch, 144Hz Gaming Monitor for Just $170 on Prime Day

Not every gamer wants (or can afford) the best gaming monitor on the market. While companies continue pushing extreme specs like 360 Hz and 4K, many players are still just fine with a well-sized, 1080p screen at 144 Hz. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day you can get just such a monitor for its cheapest price ever. The ViewSonic XG2705 is currently on sale for $170.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

AOC launches 4K gaming monitor U28G2XU with 144 Hz and 1 ms

The monitors’ lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time ensure artefact-free, fast and fluid visual feedback for gamers to react instantly. The U28G2XU offers AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, ensuring an eye-catching dynamic range. The AOC U28G2XU will be available from August 2021 at an RRP of £589.
Retaileteknix.com

piXL 24″ LED IPS Dual Monitor Bundle Review

Why choose one monitor for your new workspace when you can have two! While we typically favour the larger gaming monitors here at eTeknix, because they’re a lot of fun in so many ways, this new bundle from piXL really caught our attention. It comes with two 24″ IPS Full HD monitors, as well as a double monitor arm as parts of a bundle. However, I should point out that all these parts can be purchased separately. However, while you may be thinking 24″ is too small and Full HD isn’t enough, how about I tell you this entire bundle is roughly £200… yeah, that got your attention, didn’t it.