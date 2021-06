It did not take AMD too long to offer an upgrade for its top-of-the-line Radeon RX 6900 XT cards in hopes of countering the launch of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti cards. We have been hearing about an XTXH variant of the original Navi 21 XT for some months now, but we were not sure if that would be a slower or faster exclusive from AIB partners. Turns out it is an overcharged beast that is only available through select custom PC builders from all over the world. Of course, AMD is not making the mistake of mentioning an MSRP like Nvidia, knowing that the card will probably have extremely reduced supplies, plus there is no official announcement either.