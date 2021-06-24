[Fantasia ’21] ‘The Suicide Squad’ to have in-person screening at Fantasia Film Festival
James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be coming to the Fantasia Film Festival. In celebration of Fantasia’s 25th anniversary, the international film festival will be hosting a special event screening of the eagerly awaited Warner Bros. Pictures superhero action adventure. The in-person screening will be held on August 4 at Montreal’s historic Imperial Theater (birthplace of the fest) and tickets will be available to the public. The film releases in theaters on August 6.aiptcomics.com