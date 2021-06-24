Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

[Fantasia ’21] ‘The Suicide Squad’ to have in-person screening at Fantasia Film Festival

By Nathaniel Muir
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad will be coming to the Fantasia Film Festival. In celebration of Fantasia’s 25th anniversary, the international film festival will be hosting a special event screening of the eagerly awaited Warner Bros. Pictures superhero action adventure. The in-person screening will be held on August 4 at Montreal’s historic Imperial Theater (birthplace of the fest) and tickets will be available to the public. The film releases in theaters on August 6.

aiptcomics.com
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

0
Followers
7K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Film#The Fest#Imperial Theater#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Suicide Squad Will Screen at This Year’s Fantasia Fest

The Suicide Squad Will Screen at This Year’s Fantasia Fest. James Gunn’s twisted take on The Suicide Squad is less than two months away. However, Canadians are getting the film a little bit earlier. Anyone visiting this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal will have the opportunity to see the movie on August 4, a full two days before its wide release in the U.S.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Film's Exact Runtime

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in less than two months, and DC fans are eager to see the return of some fan-favorite characters like Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) as well as a bunch of DCEU newcomers. While folks have known for a while that the movie would be Rated R, news finally came out today of the film's runtime. Director James Gunn took to Twitter today to answer some fan questions and revealed The Suicide Squad's runtime will be 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

CONFIRMED! The Suicide Squad will have post-credits

Following a well-known Marvel Studios custom, James Gunn confirmed the existence of post-credits scenes from The Suicide Squad. James Gunn has been one of the most talked about signings of DC Y Warner Bros., as the director was widely acclaimed for his work on the franchise of Marvel Studios from Guardians of the Galaxy. Thus, after reaching the competition with the best scrolls, the filmmaker plans to transport some customs from his old job for his next projects. Between these, The Suicide Squad.
MoviesGamespot

New Suicide Squad Trailer Is Here, But you'll Have To Hunt For it

The new Suicide Squad trailer has been released. There's a catch however--the trailer for James Gunn's highly-anticipated DC movie can only be found be found as an ad on YouTube. For those lucky enough to catch the new Suicide Squad promo, you'll discover that it initially focuses on Idris Elba's...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases One of the Film's Main Characters

The Suicide Squad is being released in theatres and on HBO Max in August, and DC fans are excited to see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg. The movie will also feature many franchise newcomers with big names such as John Cena as Peacemaker and Idris Elba as Bloodsport. Recently, director James Gunn was answering fan questions on Instagram and named Bloodsport when asked about the movie's main character.
MoviesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

The Suicide Squad 2 film official “Rain” trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 movie offering a standalone sequel to the original Suicide Squad movie launched back in 2016 and will be the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe. The Suicide Squad as the sequel has been aptly named stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares Video Message to Japan

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max in August, and the newest trailer for the movie has fans extra excited to see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the rest of the iconic DC characters in action. Director James Gunn recently took to Twitter to share a message for fans in Japan and was clearly excited to bring up Harley Quinn's role in the upcoming movie.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

The Suicide Squad: New Clip Shows Glimpse at Harley Quinn Torture Scene

Fans are just over a month from getting to see The Suicide Squad, which will take some of the characters from the 2016 Suicide Squad and pair them up with a whole new cast of lovable bad guys. One returning character that folks are especially excited about is Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The latest trailer for the movie showed a lot of excitement for the character, and it doesn't stop there. A new little clip spells trouble for Harley, who appears to be getting tortured. In classic Harley fashion, she doesn't seem to mind...
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Smith Reviews New The Suicide Squad Trailer: "Looks Fantastic"

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad dropped earlier this week, giving fans what might be their best look yet at the upcoming blockbuster with hints at Starro's DCEU origin as well as confirmation of Bloodsport's connection to Superman. And while fans were already excited for the upcoming James Gunn film, this trailer is only making the anticipation that much greater - and even fans like Kevin Smith are pumped. During a recent episode of his Fat Man Beyond podcast, Smith declared the trailer to be fantastic, noting that he was still on board for the film.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Is The Suicide Squad coming to Netflix in 2021?

Of all the DC movies that are scheduled to release, none have fans more excited than James Gunn’s debut at the helm of Marvel’s rival, and many subscribers are eager to know if The Suicide Squad will be coming to Netflix. The only thing fans love more than a group...
Moviesjioforme.com

Harley Quinn’s bond with the Joker changed with Suicide Squad

Like the fantastic version of Bonnie and Clyde, the relationship between Harley Quinn and the Joker tells comic fans what to do next, with Gotham’s Pierrot Prince and Crime Princess coming back again and again. How to come back to see, or find a way they try to get rid of each other. It’s one of those relationships.Harley Quinn is ready for the next runout Suicide squad, This time without leading her “Puddin'”, actress Margot Robbie was talking about how her character’s relationship with the Joker has changed since her last outing. Well, if the idea of ​​the lobby goes by, “Mista J” may be a thing of the past for our Harley.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Suicide Squad took inspiration from Harley Quinn in Batman: Arkham games says director

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has stated that he was inspired by the Batman: Arkham games when designing Harley Quinn’s new outfit. In a trailer breakdown video with IGN, Gunn said that as soon as it was announced that he'd be part of the project, fans began asking how the actor behind Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie, would be dressed and whether the character’s iconic black and red look would be making a comeback.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

James Gunn explains why Harley Quinn’s ‘rotten’ tattoo is absent in The Suicide Squad

While James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has been pushed as more of a reboot or fresh take on the source material as opposed to a sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 movie, the filmmaker has retained a number of the already established elements, including characters such as Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and of course, the fan-favourite Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Harley Quinn And Rick Flag’s Relationship Will Change In The Suicide Squad, According To James Gunn

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters this August and is one of the year’s most anticipated comic book movies. The movie is set to bring some changes to the DC franchise, leading some to wonder if it's a sequel or a reboot. Despite the changes that are on the way, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn and Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag, along with and the rest of the leftover cast, will carry on. And recently, James Gunn teased how Quinn and Flag’s relationship will change in the new movie.
FestivalDerrick

Toronto Film Festival plots in-person, digital edition

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival is planning an extensive in-person festival in September, a year after turning to virtual red carpets and outdoor screenings because of the pandemic. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that the 45th edition of TIFF will take place Sept. 9-18 and return to...