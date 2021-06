So my question concerns Kaldra Compleat and how a creature equipped with it can deal damage. So this is a 2 part question. first scenario i attack with my creature, and they block, can i assign 1 damage to it, exiling it, then assign the rest of the damage to the opponent with the trample ability. Second scenario, opponent blocks with multiple creatures, can i assign 1 damage to each of them save exile both of them.