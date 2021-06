We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. We have tracked so many Fossil devices at the FCC over the past couple of years that I’m not sure I’ll ever truly believe the next one is the Fossil Gen 6. Too many times now have we had hopes raised only to be shown another variant of a Fossil Gen 5 or one of their hybrid watches. So take today with some hesitancy, but we do have a new “smart watch” from Fossil at the FCC. Maybe this is the one?