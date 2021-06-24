Clinton LumberKings end 10-game losing streak with win over Illinois Valley

CLINTON — Izaya Fullard arrived in Clinton at 2:30 p.m.

That’s exactly what Fullard did against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp Wednesday night, blasting an RBI-double to break a tie and help the Clinton LumberKings to a 4-3 win.

It’s the LumberKings’ first victory since June 10, breaking a 10-game losing streak.

“I was just trying to get on top of a fast ball,” Fullard said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much, stay in the middle of the field. He threw me a couple fast balls early, I was able to time it up and saw it over the plate and hit it in the gap.”

It was Fullard’s first game and first day with the team. He’s a redshirt junior at the University of Iowa, earning a Third Team All-Big Ten selection this past college season.

“I got here at 2:30 and all the guys were really cool,” Fullard said. “It’s a really nice ballpark. I played here my freshman year when I was at Kirkwood, so I’ve played here before. Everything was really nice, all the fans are nice and it’s been really fun so far.”

Fullard, who had the opportunity to sign with a Major League club last year but decided to return to school, is waiting to see what happens in the upcoming MLB Draft. If he isn’t drafted, he said he may stay with the LKings for the whole summer.

“Izaya’s All-Big Ten for a reason,” Clinton manager Jack Dahm said. “That’s him. He does the little things. He hits the ball in the right side in the hole, drives in a run, big swing of the bat at the end of the game. He’s going to be a nice addition for our club.”

Sealing the win for Clinton on the mound was Casey Day, who came out in the ninth inning and struck out all three batters to earn the save.

“I just wanted to throw strikes,” Day said. “The past two outings have been pretty bad — I gave up a pretty long, walk-off home run during this losing streak, so I felt responsible for a couple of those losses.

“Throw strikes, good things happen. I just wanted to get out in front.”

Day, who is coming off of Tommy John Surgery, said his breaking ball felt better.

“I was getting my curveball over for a strike, which has been a first,” Day said. “Coming off surgery, it’s been tough getting my feel back for my curve ball, so getting that pitch over was a difference maker.”

He said coming off the surgery has been an uphill battle at times, but his recovery is coming along.

“It’s been ups and downs,” Day said. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. It was kind of an easier recovery process, but I just knew there was going to be certain things I’d struggle with — breaking ball command was one of those things, so getting that back, it’s been a pretty good process. It hasn’t been too bad at all.”

Typically, Day throws every three days in accordance with his recovery schedule, but waited an extra day so he could pitch Wednesday.

“We’re glad he did, because it made a big difference for us having him out there,” Dahm said.

Fullard, Justin Conant and Daunte DeCello each had two hits. Jay Beshears had a solo home run that tied the game 3-3 in the fifth.

“That’s his third home run of the year,” Dahm said. “He’s got some special power … he’s hit a couple balls that he’s pulling them, and he keeps them fair. He doesn’t hook them down the line, which is a lost art nowadays. He’s shown some definite power. He took a good round of BP (batting practice) and it worked out well.”

Brett McCleary and Conant each added RBIs. Conant had two runs while DeCello added one.

Relief pitcher Graysen Drezek got the win, pitching two innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

“All three of those guys did a great job,” Dahm said.

Clinton starter Ryan Miller pitched six innings with three hits, three runs (one earned), two walks and six strikeouts.

“The thing I liked is, we had a couple tough plays out there — balls bouncing, some bad hops and he didn’t let it affect him,” Dahm said of Miller. “He stayed after it, and that’s what an older guy should do.”

The rest of this week, Clinton (9-15) has three road games in a row before a home contest 2 p.m. Sunday against the Normal Cornbelters.

Pistol Shrimp 12, LumberKings 6

In the LumberKings’ home loss to Illinois Valley on Tuesday, Daunte DeCello led the LKings with two RBIs, while Adam Weed and Bryce Dreher both had one, Justin Conant had two runs, while Luke Ira, Logan Romasanta, Casey Sole and Max Holy each had one. DeCello and Dreher both had two hits, and Romasanta, Sole and Weed each had one. Dreher had a double.

Logan Smith took the loss on the mound, pitching one inning with one hit, three earned runs, three walks and a strikeout. Jackson Bennett (two innings), Jared Simpson (two innings), Romasanta (3.1 innings) and Andrue Henry (0.2 innings) all saw time in relief.