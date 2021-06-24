The Evolution of Vision AI and The Company Seeing It Into The Future

New CV5S and CV52S Families Provide Industry-Leading Combination of 4K Encoding, Advanced AI Performance and Extremely Low Power Consumption. Ambarella, Inc., an AI vision silicon company, announced the expansion of its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families. Based on the CVflow architecture and advanced 5nm process technology, the new SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design, which provides industry-leading edge AI SoC performance per watt. The CV5S family is ideal for security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage, over a wide area and with a long range, such as outdoor city environments or large buildings. The CV52S family is designed for single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance that need to more clearly identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.