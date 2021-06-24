Miners beat Aviators, close in on Kings

Colby Cooke's introduction to the Prospect League has been one he won't forget.

He made his debut for the West Virginia Miners Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Johnstown. However, that game — what had been a 10-8 Miners win — is currently under protest because Cooke's paperwork reportedly had not been cleared. The league granted the Mill Rats' protest but the Miners have appealed, leaving that game in limbo.

Cooke is now officially ready to go and got a second chance on Wednesday.

He came through.

Cooke settled down after a rocky start to the fifth inning and wound up getting the win as the Miners defeated reeling Lafayette 7-3 at Linda K. Epling Stadium.

The left-hander out of Texas State relieved starter Louis Lipthratt and immediately found trouble when Matt Ervolina walked and went to third on Carlos Contreras' hit-and-run single at the end of a nine-pitch at-bat. Tanner Craig then drove in Ervolina on an infield single to get the Aviators to within 5-3 with nobody out.

But Cooke (1-0) was eventually able to get out of it — thanks in part to a key baserunning call that went against Lafayette — with only the one run scoring.

He got a 1-2-3 sixth, punctuated by back-to-back strikeouts to end it, then stranded a runner at second with his third strikeout to close the seventh.

"This is the second time I got to see him. He did the same thing when we were in Johnstown," Miners manager Tim Epling said. "It showed a couple of things that we're probably going to change in his routine a little bit before he goes in. But he settled down. I was going to go down to about 50 pitches with him, maybe 55 tops."

Chase Swain was perfect over the final two innings. He struck out two and threw just 18 pitches.

The Miners (13-9) took a 3-1 lead in the first. Pat Mills drove in Denver Blinn with a one-out double, Isaiah Ortega-Jones — who singled after Blinn reached on an error — scored when Malik Williams reached on the Aviators' second miscue of the inning and Mills scored on a single by Straton Podaras.

Runs by Mac Danford — who was able to avoid the tag of Lafayette catcher Trevor Johnson — and Chris Iazzetta made it 5-2.

That's when the Miners benefited from a crucial call with the Aviators threatening against Cooke.

After Ervolina's run got it to 5-3, the Aviators had runners on the corners with one out. Ian Laureano hit a ground ball to Blinn at second, who fielded the ball and threw to first in time for the out with Contreras scoring. However, Miguel Rivera, running from first to second, was ruled to have interfered with the play. He was out, Laureano was awarded first and Contreras was sent back to third, wiping the fourth run off the board.

Johnson flied out to center to get Cooke out of the inning.

An RBI triple by Danford and another run-scoring double from Mills gave the Miners enough cushion.

Williams had a standup triple for the Miners.

Epling said he saw just enough of what he wanted to see.

"(The pitching) was adequate," he said. "We were effectively wild. Swain came in there at the end and just threw strikes. We just find ways to win. We're probably the ugliest-looking winning team in America. It's nothing clean. A couple of walks here, couple of errors there. Make a play, make a play and just make it happen."

Jack Lang and Contreras had RBIs for Lafayette (15-8), which has lost four straight and saw its lead over Danville in the East's Wabash River Division dwindle to a half game.

The Miners are now one game behind Champion City for first place in the Ohio River Valley Division.

Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday and the finale Friday. Both games will start at 6:35 p.m.

