MWC 2021 | Lenovo adds an upright mouse, a split keyboard and a number-pad to its wireless accessory arsenal

With its unique Wave layout and Consistent Curve format, Logitech Wi-fi Keyboard K350 publications your fingers into simply the correct place and conforms certainly on your arms. Plus, the cushioned palm relax is helping place fingers with ease and correctly at the keyboard. In combination, they may be able to let you kind easily and trust, however with out forcing you to re-be told typing on an unfamiliar format. And your keyboard is at all times in a position while you wish to have it. Way to its lengthy battery lifestyles (as much as 3 years*), speedy and dependable Wi-fi, and the tiny receiver you’ll be able to plug as soon as and fail to remember, Wi-fi hassles are a factor of the previous.