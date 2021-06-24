Cancel
MWC 2021 | Lenovo adds an upright mouse, a split keyboard and a number-pad to its wireless accessory arsenal

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lenovo Go series of remote-work-focused accessories is expanding at MWC 2021 to include new and arguably thoughtful peripherals for those who have come to rely on PCs such as ultrabooks in professional capacities. They include new wireless mice, one of which is of the upright variety, and a handy cable-free numberpad. The OEM has also launched audio equipment under this new sub-brand.

