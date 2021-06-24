MWC 2021 | Lenovo adds an upright mouse, a split keyboard and a number-pad to its wireless accessory arsenal
The Lenovo Go series of remote-work-focused accessories is expanding at MWC 2021 to include new and arguably thoughtful peripherals for those who have come to rely on PCs such as ultrabooks in professional capacities. They include new wireless mice, one of which is of the upright variety, and a handy cable-free numberpad. The OEM has also launched audio equipment under this new sub-brand.www.notebookcheck.net