This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Prime Day, Amazon's big summer sale, starts on Monday, June 21 and runs through Tuesday, June 22, but you can find discounted laptops on Amazon and other retailers right now if you don't want to wait for the official launch. We've rounded up the best laptop deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and Walmart, along with a few decent discounts direct from Dell. You'll find a wide range of laptops on sale -- whether you need a work-from-home, remote-learning or two-in-one laptop.