Leica’s first smartphone, the Leitz Phone 1 has been unveiled in Japan touting some impressive yet familiar specifications and classic camera branding. The device was announced by Japanese carrier SoftBank, which probably means it won’t come to Western markets officially. However, it marks the first time that Leica has ever been directly associated with a device rather than lending its name to smartphone camera setups. The Leica Leitz Phone 1 includes the exact same 1-inch camera system that was unveiled alongside the Sharp Aquos R6 around a month ago, because this is effectively a rebadged version of that device (via Engadget).