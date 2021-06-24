Cancel
Vermillion, SD

USD Head Start Seeking Family Stories And Tributes For Early Head Start 20th Anniversary

Yankton Daily Press
 5 days ago

VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Head Start is celebrating 20 years of Early Head Start programming by creating a video tribute for parents and families. Past and current families, staff and community partners are invited to leave a tribute to help kick off the 20th anniversary celebration activities that will be scheduled throughout the upcoming 2021-22 school year. To leave a tribute, visit www.tribute.co/early-head-start-staff-and-families/.

