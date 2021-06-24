Pride Palace Set to Host Virtual Fundraiser on the Last Day of Pride Month
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Rain on me! Pride Palace and Campus Pride are partnering to throw a virtual pride celebration and fundraiser to finish Pride Month off strong. The event will take place from the Pride Palace Instagram on June 30, 2021, from 7 pm EST - 9 PM EST and consist of fundraising, an LGBTQ+ college panel, and multiple special CELEBRITY guests. Want to come virtually celebrate with us?! Read on...www.mysanantonio.com