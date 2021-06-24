Astros Beat Orioles Again. Losing Streak Continues

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 19 consecutive road games, and look to finally break that streak in tonight's series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays are -155 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Baltimore is four road losses away from setting the American League record of 22 held by the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics. The Orioles looked non-competitive in their three-game home sweep by the Astros, as Houston out-scored them 26-3 over the three games. Toronto won two of three games from Baltimore at Camden Yards last week, and Baltimore's lone win in that series is their only win in the last 14 games. Toronto enters having won four consecutive games to improve to two games over .500. Tonight's pitching matchup is one of two starters each looking for their first wins, as Baltimore's Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.20) meets Toronto's Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43).