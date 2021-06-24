Cancel
Astros Beat Orioles Again. Losing Streak Continues

By Dave Ginsberg Associated Press
foxbaltimore.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 Wednesday night. Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas...

foxbaltimore.com
