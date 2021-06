Representative Shawnna Bolick announced her campaign for Arizona Secretary of State with a call to “secure our elections and make the office work for all Arizonans again.”. “It’s time to secure our elections once and for all and de-politicize the office of Secretary of State,” said Shawnna Bolick. “51% of voters now believe cheating likely affected the outcome of the 2020 election. We must get to work immediately restoring trust and fixing the problems that, quite frankly, have been there for some time.”