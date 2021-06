Abraham Toro (HOU); FAAB Bid: 2% - With Alex Bregman sidelined for roughly the next month, Toro will be getting regular playing time as part of one of the best lineups in baseball. The fact that he generally bats seventh or eighth doesn’t matter based on how deep Houston is as Toro will still have opportunities to produce. Since his promotion, Toro was hitting .282 in 39 at-bats entering play on Saturday with two home runs and ten RBI. Toro has had cups of coffee previously in the big leagues so the stage shouldn’t be too big and the fact that he doesn’t strike out a ton is a big factor here. In 17 games in Triple-A this season Toro hit .352 with two home runs and 11 RBI, and while that isn’t a pace he can keep up, we are working with a solid hitter here.