Pride Palace Set to Host Virtual Fundraiser on the Last Day of Pride Month

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Rain on me! Pride Palace and Campus Pride are partnering to throw a virtual pride celebration and fundraiser to finish Pride Month off strong. The event will take place from the Pride Palace Instagram on June 30, 2021, from 7 pm EST - 9 PM EST and consist of fundraising, an LGBTQ+ college panel, and multiple special CELEBRITY guests. Want to come virtually celebrate with us?! Read on...

Jazz Jennings
