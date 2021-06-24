Pride Palace Set to Host Virtual Fundraiser on the Last Day of Pride Month

Pride Month is celebrated annually in the US to honour the Stonewall Uprising of 1969. That year on June 28, a major riot broke out between the police and gay patrons of the Stonewall Inn following a crackdown on it by authorities. Exactly a year later, New York City witnessed its first Pride march in memory of the incident. It has since expanded to become a major event not only in cities across the US but also around the world, with marches, awareness drives and cultural programmes held in support for the LGBTQIA+ community.