The Supreme Court delivered its latest ruling in defense of the First Amendment rights of students on Tuesday with an 8-1 decision in favor of a high school student who sued after she was removed from her school’s cheerleading team after criticising the school on Snapchat.The justices found in their ruling that the speech in question did not fall under the exceptions spelled out in Tinker v Des Moines, a previous landmark ruling that found school officials may regulate speech that materially affects classroom activities or targets specific individuals.Wednesday’s ruling is one of the most significant wins for students at...