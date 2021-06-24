Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics Notes: How Ime Udoka Could Become Boston’s Best Recruiter

By Sean T. McGuire
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Celtics have a pair of young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who should lead the recruitment pitches from here on out. But if they need an extra hand it sounds like Ime Udoka, who the Celtics reportedly are finalizing a deal with to become the organization’s next head coach, could lend his expertise. After all, Udoka, during his time as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, helped land a big free-agent fish for Gregg Popovich’s squad.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Darvin Ham
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#The San Antonio Spurs#Portland Trail Blazers#Boston Com#Yahoo#Wcvb Tv#Espn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAthefocus.news

Twitter: Tristan Thompson and Nia Long memes flourish after Ime Udoka made head coach

It has just been announced Brooklyn Nets’ assistant coach Ime Udoka is going to take over as head coach at the Celtics. Fans have also just discovered he is engaged to actress Nia Long, and that Celtics centre-forward Tristan Thompson has just split up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. Fans have been gushing about how beautiful Long is but also joking she may be a distraction for bachelor Tristan Thompson. Cue hilarious Twitter memes.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Feel About Celtics Hiring Ime Udoka

The Celtics reportedly hired Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach, and news seems to have been received fondly by Boston’s stars. Reports indicated how the Celtics consulted their core players including Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart prior to making the hiring. The organization, as the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy reported, “wouldn’t do anything unless key players were on board.”
NBAbasketballnews.com

Chauncey Billups, Ime Udoka, Darvin Ham among Celtics coaching candidates

Brooklyn’s Ime Udoka, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Clippers’ Chauncey Billups are among head coaching candidates who Boston hopes to interview for a second time, sources tell ESPN. Celtics’ search continues to focus in the assistant ranks. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski/ESPN. ANALYSIS: As openings continue to pop up around the NBA, it...
NBANBC Sports

Marcus Smart has special message for Ainge, Stevens after C's shakeup

A lot has changed for the Boston Celtics since Tuesday. Just 12 hours after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics announced that Brad Stevens had vacated his head coach role to take over for Danny Ainge, who was retiring as the team's president of basketball operations.
NBANBC Sports

Boston Celtics to hire Portland native Ime Udoka as next head coach

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their interview process with potential candidates to fill their head coaching vacancy, the Boston Celtics are reportedly the first team this offseason to fill their opening. Brooklyn Nets assistant coach and former Trail Blazers forward Ime Udoka is reportedly finalizing a deal with the...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum fires back at Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant doubters

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has a message for those questioning the greatness of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant: think again. In an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (via SportsCenter), Tatum admitted that Jordan, James and Bryant are locked in on his list of Top 5 players of all time. Furthermore, he questioned those who do not include any of the three in their own lists.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Consulted These Players Before Hiring Ime Udoka

Brad Stevens can rest assured his top players approve of his latest personnel move. The Boston Celtics on Wednesday reportedly agreed to a deal with Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka to make the 43-year-old the team’s next head coach. Udoka comes with rave reviews and an impressive résumé, and according...
NBAPosted by
NESN

Could Celtics Make Ime Udoka Next Head Coach? Rumors Are Gaining Steam

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens continues to narrow down the search for his head coaching replacement. Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka is a name which was mentioned from the get-go, and he’s gained attention throughout. Now, it...
NBAboxden.com

Jayson Tatum out $32 Million Because of a Technicality Involving Kyrie Irving

Jayson Tatum out $32 Million Because of a Technicality Involving Kyrie Irving. Although he’s not directly involved, Kyrie Irving is still affecting the Boston Celtics. The 2020-21 All-NBA teams were announced Tuesday, and Jayson Tatum was not selected for any of the three teams. That cost Tatum $32 million in future salary, and it boiled down to a technicality involving Irving.
NBABET

Black Twitter Reacts To Nia Long’s Partner Ime Udoka Becoming The Celtics

Ime Udoka, Brooklyn Nets assistant and Nia Long’s longtime partner, is reportedly set to be the head coach for the Boston Celtics, and Twitter is overjoyed. According to ESPN, Udoka, 43, will replace Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who stepped down as coach earlier this month. However, many are excited about the idea of the legendary Nia Long, 50, coming to Boston and possibly being courtside.
NBAPosted by
NESN

How Skip Bayless Felt About Celtics Reportedly Hiring Ime Udoka

Skip Bayless believes this opportunity was a long time coming for Ime Udoka. Udoka on Wednesday reportedly was hired as the new head coach of the Boston Celtics. The 43-year-old comes to Boston with plenty of NBA coaching experience, as well as a brief history with the Celtics’ current franchise cornerstones.
NBANBC Sports

Celtics coaching search: Is Ime Udoka the players' choice?

The Boston Celtics' head coach search is focused on two candidates, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. And one of those candidates appears to have the support of Celtics players. Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka have "really emerged" as the top two candidates to...
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard played vital role in recruiting players to Team USA

Despite an already-compressed summer and restrictive protocols, Team USA managed to put together a star-studded men’s basketball roster for the delayed Summer Olympics in Tokyo. That is apparently largely down to two star players who helped recruit other big names. A deep dive into the construction of the Olympic roster...
NBANBC Sports

This old Popovich quote on new Celtics coach Ime Udoka is amazing

The Boston Celtics have finally found their new coach. The C's are "finalizing an agreement" to make Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka the franchise's next head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday afternoon. Udoka has been considered one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks for a while, even...