Celtics Notes: How Ime Udoka Could Become Boston’s Best Recruiter

The Boston Celtics have a pair of young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who should lead the recruitment pitches from here on out. But if they need an extra hand it sounds like Ime Udoka, who the Celtics reportedly are finalizing a deal with to become the organization’s next head coach, could lend his expertise. After all, Udoka, during his time as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs, helped land a big free-agent fish for Gregg Popovich’s squad.