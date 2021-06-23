Cancel
Software

Cole Engineering awarded $179M OTA by U.S. Army

 10 days ago

Team CESI Chosen as Software Enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment. ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light Company, has been awarded a $179M Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement to serve as the core software enabler for the Synthetic Training Environment (STE) Training Simulation Software / Training Management Tool (TSS/TMT). The TSS/TMT is the “core” simulation software and hardware that provides a common synthetic environment, the exercise design and control tool, and data manager for STE collective training.

Militarymyheraldreview.com

Nemean awarded prime contract at US Army Maneuver Center

Nemean Solutions LLC was awarded a new multiyear prime contract supporting the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, Capability Development Integration Directorate, in Fort Benning, Georgia. The effort, dubbed “Firepower Support” includes the capability development for future infantry support systems and devices such as enhanced night vision devices, grenades and...
Businessdallassun.com

BioLargo's Engineering Subsidiary on a Hot Streak with New Contract Awards

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its engineering subsidiary has recently been notified of several new contract awards. These recent wins are expected to increase the company's operating cash flow, which will support its plans for top-line revenue growth and its efforts to commercialize a number of BioLargo's patented environmental technologies.
LifestyleGrand Rapids Business Journal

Ford airport receives outstanding civil engineering award

The Gerald R. Ford International Airport’s terminal apron reconstruction and expansion project received the American Society of Civil Engineers Michigan Section’s outstanding civil engineering certificate of merit. The Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement award is given to projects that demonstrate the highest level of engineering skill. Specific attention is given to...
Orlando, FLfloridanewswire.com

MilitaryAviation Week

U.S. Army King Air 300 Special Mission Aircraft Hit Milestone

Special mission Beechcraft King Air 300 twin-turboprop aircraft used by the U.S. Army has surpassed 50,000 flight hours, Textron Aviation has announced. King Air 300 turboprops have been in service by the U.S. Army since 2009. “The Beechcraft King Air is the world leader in twin-turboprop special... Subscription Required. U.S....
Struthers, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Justin Paskel, E3 and David Kanna, E4, U.S. Army

STRUTHERS, Ohio – U.S. Army veterans David Kanna and Justin Paskel are support specialists at Executive Com-puter Management Solutions Inc. in Struthers. In the Army, Kanna specialized in teletype repair and signal support. Paskel was a petroleum supply specialist. “Those in our company who have served teach us perseverance, a...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Raytheon forms industry team to develop U.S. Army ground station

WASHINGTON — Raytheon announced June 28 it is teaming with seven aerospace and data analytics companies to develop a ground station for the U.S. Army that can process data from air and space sensors. Raytheon and Palantir in January were selected to develop competing concepts for the Army’s tactical intelligence...
Savannah, GAalbanyceo.com

EMC Engineering Services, Inc. Recognized by the Zweig Group with 2021 Awards

EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, is pleased to announce being honored with the Zweig Group’s 2021 Hot Firm Award, as well as Zweig’s 2021 Best Firms To Work For Award. The Zweig Group‘s Hot Firm Award recognizes the 100 fastest-growing architecture, engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firms...
Fairfax, VAExecutiveBiz

ECS Federal Wins $69M Contract to Develop New AI Approaches for Army

ECS Federal has secured a three-year, $68.9 million contract from the U.S. Army for the design and development of new ways to approach artificial intelligence algorithms. Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract will take place in Fairfax, Virginia, through June 30, 2024, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. The Army’s contracting...
Charitieswccbcharlotte.com

Wells Fargo And Hendrick Automotive Group Donated A 2021 Honda Pilot Through Military Warriors Support Foundation

EASLEY, S.C. (News Release) – For combat-wounded veterans, transitioning from the military back to civilian life can be a challenge. That, combined with the cost of a new vehicle, can put added burdens on our nation’s military service members and their families. To help, Wells Fargo teamed up with Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Honda of Easley and Military Warriors Support Foundation to present a payment-free 2021 Honda Pilot to retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Timothy Harvley during a special key ceremony Thursday, June 24, at the dealership.
Three Rivers, CAthesungazette.com

Army awards Three Rivers native and Marine for top security

REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALA. – A Three Rivers native and retired Marine has spent his civilian career keeping an Army facility safe from outside threats. And he routinely regarded as one of the best at doing so. For the second time in six years, Paul Quintel, the U.S. Army Aviation and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Alion Awarded $950M U.S. Air Force Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration And Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC) Contract

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology is an awardee of the U.S. Air Force $950M multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Engineering Assessment, Procurement, Integration and Contractor Logistics Support (EPIC). Tasks awarded under this contract will cover engineering assessments, procurement of hardware and spares, full aircraft and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) sensor integration, and contractor logistics support.
Milton, PAnewsitem.com

Business owner looking to bring carnival to Milton

MILTON — A Milton-area business owner is looking to bring a carnival to the community. Lyle Brouse, who owns The Laundry Room of Milton with his wife, Jessica, is searching for a venue to host a Penn Valley Shows carnival Aug. 25-28 in the community.
Indian Head, MDBay Net

EXU-1, Marines, And Energetics Manufacturing Department Team Up For Joint Forces

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — When the Navy’s Expeditionary Exploitation Unit-1 (EXU-1) teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps’ Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) group for the first joint evolution with Marine explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) operators, they received some unexpected help from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division’s (NSWC IHD) Energetics Manufacturing (M) Department.
Real EstatePosted by
CBS News

A building under construction next to Champlain Tower offered $400,000 amid complaints from the now-collapsed condo

The developers of Eighty Seven Park, the luxury building next to Champlain Towers South, proposed a payment of $400,000 to the association for the now-collapsed condo in exchange for expanded construction hours, a commitment to never publicly oppose the project or the developer, and an agreement to release the developers from all liability, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.
Aerospace & DefenseSanta Barbara Independent

Undisclosed Aerospace Programs

It is past time professionals and scientists join the larger public in taking an objective, investigative approach to UFOs. The evidence for the existence of some kind of “craft” is now indisputable. The burden of proof has shifted back to the parties on whom it should have always remained: the government, intelligence, corporate, and scientific communities who are in the know. For the skeptical reader, the following is a brief summary of the available public information.