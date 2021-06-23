MobilityRE welcomes mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success
Mortgage veteran tapped to engage lenders with market intelligence tools that drive volume in a purchase market. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – MobilityRE, a leader in real estate intelligence technologies for mortgage lenders and real estate agents, today announced it has appointed mortgage technology leader Jonas Kruckeberg as director of growth and client success. In this role, Kruckeberg will strengthen customer engagement for the company's flagship product, Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI). Kruckeberg will also oversee sales and customer success.