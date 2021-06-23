Cancel
Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

By SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think. Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — so instead of looking to see what’s out there, they tried to see what places could see us.

